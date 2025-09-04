UP man gets 1.5 years in jail for putting partner's explicit pics on social media

New Tehri (U'khand), Sep 3 (PTI) A local court here on Wednesday sentenced a man to 19 months' rigorous imprisonment for posting a woman's explicit photo on a social media site, and also assaulting her, a government official said.

District Government Advocate Swarajya Singh Panwar said Special Judge, SC/ST Act, and District and Sessions Judge, Tehri, Amit Kumar Sirohi, convicted Deepak Singh under Section 323 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act.

Deepak Singh was also fined Rs 25,000, which, if he did not pay, would lead to his serving another month's incarceration.

The court, however, acquitted him under the Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe Act.

According to Panwar, a complaint against Deepak Singh had been filed at the Narendranagar Police Station on January 29, 2020.

The woman in her complaint said that she had met Deepak after the death of her husband in a road accident in 2018.

Deepak hails from Mansoorpur in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh and had met the woman through Shaadi.com in November 2019.

Since he came across as a good person, they grew close, but she did not know that all this while Deepak had been taking her private pictures, the woman alleged.

Deepak soon started fighting and beating her over small things.

As a consequence, when she refused to marry him, Deepak became furious, snatched her mobile phone, and made an explicit photo of her his WhatsApp display picture.

She also alleged that Deepak created a fake Facebook account in the name of her mother and put photos of her, her sister, and her mother on the page with dirty captions. PTI DPT VN VN