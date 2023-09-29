UP: Man gets 20-year jail term for raping minor Dalit girl

Bahraich (UP), Sep 29 (PTI) A local court here on Friday sentenced a man to 20 years of imprisonment for raping an 11-year-old Dalit girl in 2019.

Additional Sessional Judge (POCSO Act) Varun Mohit Nigam convicted Jai Singh Yadav and also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him.

Special government advocate (POCSO Act) Sant Pratap Singh said Jai Singh Yadav raped the girl in a village in Baundi police station area in January 2019.

On the basis of the complaint lodged by the girl's father, a case was registered at the police station. On March 26, 2021, the chargesheet was filed in the court, he said.

According to the prosecution, at the time of the incident, the convict was 17 years old. PTI COR NAV NB NB