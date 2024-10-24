UP: Man gets 20 years in jail for raping 5-year-old girl

Kaushambi (UP), Oct 24 (PTI) A court here on Thursday sentenced a 26-year-old man of raping a minor girl to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and also slapped a fine of Rs 20,000 on him, a lawyer said.

Advertisment

The plaintiff, a resident of a village in the district, had reported on February 3, 2020 that Choubey Pasi had lured her five-year-old daughter to his house on the pretext of some work, Additional District Government Counsel Shashank Khare said.

"When the girl went to the house, he raped her. On the complaint of the plaintiff, a case was registered at the Charwa Police Station under IPC sections and POCSO Act," he said.

Special Judge of POCSO Act court Ashok Kumar Srivastava on Thursday sentenced the accused to 20 years rigorous imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 20,000, the counsel said.

Advertisment

In case of non-payment of the fine, an additional sentence of six months imprisonment has been awarded, he added. PTI COR KIS NB NB