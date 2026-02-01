UP: Man gets 20 years in jail for raping 8-year-old girl

Kushinagar (UP), Feb 1 (PTI) A special POCSO court here has sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping an eight-year-old girl, observing that the "unpardonable act" would leave a lifelong scar on the victim's mind.

Special Judge (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) and Additional District Judge Dinesh Kumar II, while convicting the accused on Saturday, also imposed a fine of Rs 2.05 lakhs on him, government counsel Ajay Gupta said, adding that failure to pay the fine will result in an additional one-year jail term.

Gupta said the incident occurred on the night of March 4, 2024. The victim's father filed a complaint at the Ramkola police station the following day, alleging that the accused, Manoj Kumar alias Biggu, a resident of the same village, abducted the minor from her home, took her to a secluded field and raped her.

When the victim's elder sister went searching for her, she found her lying unconscious. Manoj was present at the spot and physically attacked the sister when confronted.

The police submitted a chargesheet following the investigation. After examining the evidence and hearing arguments from both sides, the court delivered its verdict.

"The trauma inflicted on the mind and soul of a girl at such a tender age is unpardonable and will persist throughout her life," the judge remarked during the sentencing.