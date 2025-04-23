UP man gets 20 years in jail for raping minor

Sonbhadra (UP), Apr 23 (PTI) A local court on Wednesday sentenced a man to 20 years' rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor girl eight months ago in a UP village.

Additional sessions and special judge, POCSO, Amit Veer Singh sentenced Akhilesh Bharti to the jail term and imposed a Rs 51,000 fine.

Government counsel Dinesh Prasad Agrahari said the incident took place on September 2, 2024 at a village in Duddhi area when Bharti abducted the minor, who was playing outside her house and sexually assaulted her.

The accused threatened her of dire consequences if she shared her ordeal with anyone, the girl's father alleged in the FIR registered on the same day.

Of the total fine amount, Rs 40,000 was ordered to be given to the minor survivor as compensation. PTI CORR ABN ABN AMK AMK