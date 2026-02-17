UP: Man gets 20 years in jail for sodomising 10-year-old boy in Sonbhadra

Sonbhabdra (UP), Feb 17 (PTI) A local court on Tuesday convicted a man of sodomising a 10-year-old boy four years ago and sentenced him to 20 years’ rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 35,000.

Additional Sessions Judge of the POCSO court, Amit Veer Singh, passed the order after holding the accused guilty.

Government counsel Neeraj Kumar Singh said the victim’s father lodged a police complaint on March 21, 2022, alleging that on the evening of March 20, the 23-year-old accused lured his son to a chickpea field where he sodomised him.

The boy narrated his ordeal to his mother after returning home.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and filed a chargesheet after collecting sufficient evidence against the accused, Singh said.

The court heard the arguments of both sides, examined witness statements and evidence, before convicting the accused and sentencing him to 20 years’ rigorous imprisonment. PTI COR ABN ARI