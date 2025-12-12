UP: Man gets 20 years in prison for abducting, raping girl

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Dec 12 (PTI) A court in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh has sentenced a man to 20 years in prison for abducting and raping a 14-year-old girl, the district government counsel said on Friday.

In the order pronounced on Thursday, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 60,000 on the convict, Shubham.

On November 1, 2009, Shubham abducted the girl from her house in a car and raped her. He also filmed a video of the act and threatened her not to tell anyone about the incident, District Government Counsel Sanjay Chauhan told PTI.

Police registered a case under sections 363 (punishment for kidnapping), 376 (punishment for rape) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against Shubham on a complaint filed by the girl's father.

Additional District Judge (POCSO), Shamli, Seema Verma held Shubham guilty and sentenced him to 20 years' imprisonment. The court also slapped him with a fine of Rs 60,000, Chauhan said.