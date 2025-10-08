UP man gets 20 years jail for abducting, raping 5-year-old

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 8 (PTI) A court here on Wednesday sentenced a man to 20 years imprisonment for the abduction and rape of a five-year-old girl.

Special Judge Alka Bharti convicted Mehkar (26) under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, government counsel Vikrant Rathi said.

"The court convicted Mehkar under sections 363 (abduction), 376 (rape), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC, along with Section 6 of the POCSO Act," he said.

"The incident occurred in April, 2024 in a village under the Khatoli police station area of the district," said Rathi.

The prosecution stated that the girl was playing outside her house when Mehkar lured her to a nearby jungle and raped her.