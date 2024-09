UP: Man gets 20 years jail for raping minor

Bareilly (UP), Sep 19 (PTI) A POCSO court here sentenced a 22-year-old man to 20 years in prison for raping a minor girl, a government lawyer said on Thursday.

Additional District Government Counsel (ADGC) Shubham Mishra said that on Wednesday, Special Judge of the POCSO Court Kumar Mayank also fined the accused Rs 28,000.

Citing the father's complaint, Mishra said the incident had taken place in Sheeshgarh town on March 20, 2023, when the accused lured the 15-year-old girl to a brick kiln and raped her.

The complaint further mentioned that the girl was then kept confined in a house for some days where she was raped repeatedly and threatened with dire consequences, the lawyer added.

"After investigation, the police filed a charge sheet against the accused. After hearing the lawyers and witnesses of both sides and observing the evidence, the court found the accused guilty of rape," Mishra said.

"Seven witnesses were produced in the court. Special Judge POCSO Kumar Mayank has punished the accused with a fine of Rs 28,000 in addition to 20 years of imprisonment," he said.

He added that the entire fine would be given to the victim for her rehabilitation. PTI COR KIS RHL