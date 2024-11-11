UP: Man gets 20-years jail for raping minor sisters

Kaushambi (UP), Nov 11 (PTI) A court here on Monday sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping two minor sisters.

The court of Special Judge Ashok Kumar Srivastava also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict, the lawyer said.

Additional District Government Advocate Criminal Shashank Khare said that the plaintiff, a resident of a village in Sarai Akil police station area of the district, gave a complaint on June 22, 2022 that her two daughters aged six and nine years had gone to eat berries in an orchard in the village.

There Shahenshah (24), resident of village Yusufpur, raped both the daughters by luring them. On the complaint of the plaintiff, a case under IPC section 376 and POCSO Act was registered at the Sarai Akil police station, he said.

"Special Judge of POCSO Act of the District Court Ashok Kumar Srivastava sentenced the convict to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000," Khare said.

"In case of non-payment of the fine, an additional sentence of six months imprisonment has been awarded. Half of the amount of the fine deposited will be given as compensation to both the victims," he added. PTI COR KIS NB NB