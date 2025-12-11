UP: Man gets 20 years rigorous imprisonment for attempting to raping girl in Jhansi

Jhansi (UP), Dec 11 (PTI) A court here on Thursday sentenced a 40-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for attempting to raping a three-year-old girl in 2021.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge and Special POCSO Judge Mohammad Neyaz Ahmad Ansari has also imposed a fine of over Rs 1 lakh on the convict, Ramkishan from Haryana’s Bhiwani district.

On July 28, 2021, the girl's mother went outside to wash clothes when Ramkishan, who worked with the minor's father as a labourer, entered the house and attempted to rape the child under the influence of alcohol, Special Public Prosecutor Vijay Singh Kushwaha.

Hearing the girl's cries, her 10-year-old brother rushed inside the house and Ramkishan to flee the scene, he said, adding that the police later registered a case and arrested him on August 25, 2021.

After finding him guilty under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the court sentenced Ramkishan to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1.10 lakh. PTI COR ABN NB