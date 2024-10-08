UP: Man gets 20 years rigorous imprisonment for raping minor

Sonbhadra (UP), Oct 8 (PTI) A 23-year-old man here on Tuesday was sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment by a local court for raping a teenager in 2022, a lawyer said.

Additional Sessions Judge Amit Veer Singh, also the Special Judge POCSO court, slapped a penalty of Rs 50,000 on the convict, he said.

In case of not paying the fine, the convict will have to undergo an additional three months of imprisonment. Out of the fine amount, Rs 40,000 will be given to the victim, Government advocate Dinesh Prasad Agrahari said.

The lawyer said accused Chhabinder had raped the 17-year-old girl on the pretext of marriage in a village.

Her father lodged a complaint and told the police that he had searched for his daughter at all possible places since March 29, 2022, but she was not found anywhere.

The police started the investigation by registering an FIR under the sections of rape and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act on 2 April 2022.

Based on the charge sheet filed by the investigator, Additional Sessions Judge / Special Judge Amit Veer Singh, after hearing the arguments of both the parties in the case, found the accused guilty and sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50,000, he said. PTI COR KIS HIG HIG