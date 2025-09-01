UP man gets 20 years rigorous imprisonment for raping minor girl

Maharajganj (UP), Sep 1 (PTI) A local court here on Monday sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor girl in 2023.

Special Judge (POCSO) P C Kushwaha convicted Sailesh Gupta, 25, after hearing both sides and also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on him, government counsel Vijay Narain Singh said.

In case of non-payment of the fine, Gupta would undergo an additional two months in jail, the court said.

The incident took place on May 5, 2023, in the Chowk area of the district, the lawyer said.

Following a complaint lodged by the 14-year-old girl's sister, a case was registered against Gupta under relevant sections, including Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Singh added. PTI COR ABN RHL