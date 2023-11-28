UP man gets 20-yr jail term for abducting, raping teen

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 28 (PTI) A POCSO court here on Tuesday sentenced a man to 20 years of imprisonment for abducting and repeatedly raping a 15-year-old girl here, a government counsel said.

Special judge, POCSO court, Baburam convicted Robin in the case and also imposed a fine of Rs 33,000 on him, district government counsel Rajiv Sharma said.

The incident took place in a village here on April 26. Robin kidnapped the minor and took her to nearby cottage where he repeatedly raped her for four days, the counsel added. PTI COR ABN RPA