UP: Man gets 25 years in jail for raping minor

Ballia (UP), Feb 5 (PTI) A court here has sentenced a man to 25-year imprisonment for kidnapping and raping a minor girl in a village here in 2022.

Additional District Judge Pratham Kant on Tuesday also imposed fine of Rs 40,000 on the convict Ashish Kumar, Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh said.

Kumar had kidnapped and raped the two-year-old girl on September 20, 2022.

On the complaint of the girl's father, a case was registered against Ashish under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and other IPC sections.