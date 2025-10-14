UP man gets 25 years in prison for sexually assaulting girl

Ballia (UP), Oct 14 (PTI) A court here has sentenced a man to 25 years in prison for sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl, a senior police official said on Tuesday.

In the verdict delivered on Monday, Additional District Judge (POCSO), Ballia, Pratham Kant, also slapped a fine of Rs 25,000 on the convict, Mannu Bharti.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Omvir Singh said Bharti took the girl, a resident of Nagra police station area, to a bush in front of her house and sexually assaulted her on December 16, 2023.

Based on a complaint lodged by the girl's mother, an FIR was registered against Bharti.

On Monday, the additional district judge (POCSO) sentenced Bharti to 25 years in prison and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on him, the SP said. PTI COR NAV DIV DIV