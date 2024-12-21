UP: Man gets 25 years jail sentence for raping minor in Ballia

Ballia (UP), Dec 21 (PTI) A court in Ballia has sentenced a man to 25 years in jail in a three-year-old rape case of a 12-year-old girl, officials said on Saturday.

The court of Additional District Judge Pratham Kant, after hearing the arguments of all the parties on Friday, convicted the accused Arpit Patel and imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on him, joint director in-charge of the prosecution department PN Swami told PTI.

The case refers to the rape of a girl from a village in Ballia district on March 13, 2021, Swami said.

On the complaint of the girl's father, Patel was charged for rape and under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act).

After investigating the case, police filed a chargesheet against Patel in the court, he said. PTI COR CDN SKY SKY