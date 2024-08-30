UP man gets 7-year jail for raping minor in Lakhimpur Kheri

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Aug 30 (PTI) A special court in Lakhimpur Kheri district on Friday convicted a man in the rape case of a 15-year-old girl and sentenced him to seven years of rigorous imprisonment, a lawyer said.

The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000, Special Public Prosecutor (POCSO) Brijesh Kumar Pandey said.

Rohit Kumar was convicted under Indian Penal Code section 376 (rape) and provisions of the POCSO Act by Special Judge (POCSO) Rahul Singh, Pandey said.

"Accused Rohit Kumar committed the crime with a 15-year-old girl in a village in the district's Phoolbehad area on June 25, 2013, when she had gone to the fields to defecate," Pandey told PTI.

"In this regard, the victim's father had lodged a case against the accused in Phoolbehad police station. The police completed the investigation and filed a charge sheet," he said. PTI COR KIS RHL