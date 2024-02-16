UP: Man gets 7-year jail term for raping minor

Ghaziabad (UP), Feb 16 (PTI) A POCSO court here on Friday sentenced a man to seven years of imprisonment for rape of a minor girl in 2017.

Special judge of POCSO court Tendra Pal convicted Jameel Ali and imposed a fine of Rs 27,000 on him. The money will be given to the rape survivor.

At the time of the incident, the girl was 16-year-old, special public prosecutor Harish Kumar said.

The police had arrested Ali and rescued the minor from his clutches from Jaipur. The rape survivor had told that during their stay in a hotel in Jaipur, she was repeatedly raped by Ali.

A case was registered against Ali on September 16, 2017 on the complaint lodged by the girl's father who accused the man of had lured his daughter.

Ali was booked under sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage, etc) and 376 (rape) of the IPC and POCSO Act, special public prosecutor said. PTI COR NAV NB NB NB