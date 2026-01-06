UP: Man gets death for raping minor girl in Banda

Banda (UP), Jan 6 (PTI) A special court here on Tuesday sentenced a man to death for raping a six-year-old girl and attempting to murder her, a court official said.

Amit, 20, was convicted and also fined Rs 25,000 by Banda Additional District Judge (POCSO) Pradeep Kumar Mishra, Public prosecutor Kamal Singh Gautam said.

He said that the incident took place on July 25, last year, in the Kalinjar Police Station area of Banda.

The next day, police nabbed Amit, shooting him in both legs in an encounter, Gautam said.