UP man gets death for setting on fire 5 of family

Mainpuri (UP), Aug 14 (PTI) A local court here awarded capital punishment to a 55-year-old man, convicting him for the murder of five of a family, a counsel said on Wednesday.

District Government Counsel Pushpendra Singh Chauhan told PTI that the court of District and Session's Judge Sudhir Kumar on Tuesday convicted one Murari Kashyap for five murders.

Chauhan said that Murari was accused of entering the house of Ram Bahadur, 50, his wife Sarla Devi, 48, and setting both of them, as well as their two daughters Sandhya, 16, Shikha, 18, and two-year-old grandson Rishi, on fire with some inflammable liquid while they were sleeping.

Police said that after setting the family on fire, Murari left the house, locking it from outside. All five succumbed at a hospital.

According to an FIR lodged at Mainpuri Kotwali Police Station, Murari had an altercation with Ram Bahadur a few days before the incident and he killed the family to take revenge.