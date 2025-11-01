UP: Man gets death sentence for raping 7-yr-old, murdering her 5-yr-old sister

Shahjahanpur (UP), Nov 1 (PTI) A court here has sentenced a man to capital punishment after he was convicted of raping a seven-year-old girl and murdering her younger sister four years ago, an official said on Saturday.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1.37 lakh on the convict.

Additional District and Sessions Judge, Shahjahanpur, Manoj Kumar Siddhu, in a verdict on Friday, held Anil alias Chameli guilty and ordered that the accused be hanged till death, Additional District Magistrate (Administration) Rajneesh Kumar Mishra told PTI on Saturday.

Sharing details about the case, Mishra said that on February 22, 2021, two sisters -- a seven-year-old and a five-year-old -- had gone to use the toilet at the primary school in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district.

The accused, Anil alias Chameli, lured them with biscuits and honey, and took them to the fields far from the village where he raped the elder sister and murdered the younger one, the officer said.

When the elder sister resisted, he hit her on the head with a sharp iron tool, he said, adding that the younger girl was murdered as she had told the accused she will go home and narrate the incident to her parents.

When the two girls did not return home, their family, along with locals, searched for them in the village and fields.

The younger sister's body was found outside the village, while the older sister was found in a mustard field 100 metres away, still breathing, the officer said.

An FIR was filed in the matter on February 23, 2021. PTI COR NAV ARB RT RT