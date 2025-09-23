UP: Man gets life imprisonment for killing brother over property dispute in Balrampur

Balrampur (UP), Sep 23 (PTI) A court in Uttar Pradesh’s Balrampur on Tuesday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for shooting dead his younger brother in a property dispute in 2018.

District and Sessions Judge Utkarsh Chaturvedi held Nafees guilty and awarded him life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 1 lakh, District government counsel Kuldeep Singh said.

The incident took place on May 10, 2018, in Balhua locality under City police station area, where Shafiq alias Kunno Bhaiyya, about 40, was shot dead in broad daylight by his elder brother Nafees.

The case was lodged by the victim’s father, Abdul Majid, against his son Nafees at Nagar Kotwali police station. During the trial, several witnesses were produced by both sides, Singh said. PTI COR ABN NB