UP man gets life imprisonment for killing father over property dispute

Gonda (UP), Oct 29 (PTI) A court here has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing his father in 2021 over a property dispute within the family, a government lawyer said on Tuesday.

District Judge Pramod Kumar Srivastava also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the convict.

District Government Advocate (Criminal) Basant Kumar Shukla said that on November 2, 2021, Pawan Kumar Yadav, a resident of Ahiran Deeh village in the Dhanepur police station area, lodged a complaint against his brother Ram Suresh, accusing him of assaulting their father to death.

"The First Information Report (FIR) stated that there had been ongoing disputes over property division between the brothers, which led to the incident," Shukla said.

"Ram Suresh was found guilty of murdering his father and was sentenced to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 25,000. Failure to pay the fine will result in additional punishment," he added. PTI COR KIS NSD NSD