UP man gets life imprisonment for killing six-year-old girl

Maharajganj (UP), Sep 20 (PTI) A court here on Friday sent a man to life imprisonment for murdering a six-year-old girl last year and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on him.

The verdict was pronounced by Additional District Sessions Judge Pawan Kumar Srivastava, said Additional District Government Advocate Santosh Kumar Mishra.

Referring to the incident, Mishra said that on September 19, 2023, Deepak slit the girl's throat with a knife in Ledi village while she was playing with other children in a garden. PTI COR CDN CDN NSD NSD NSD