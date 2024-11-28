Up: Man gets life imprisonment for killing wife over dowry

Pratapgarh (UP), Nov 28 (PTI) A court convicted a man of killing his wife in an eleven-year-old dowry-murder case and sentenced him to life imprisonment, a lawyer said on Thursday.

The court of district sessions Judge Abdul Shahid also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on him.

District government advocate Yogesh Sharma said Kavita Tripathi (21) married Ashok Kumar Tiwari in December 2010.

According to Tripathi's father's complaint, Tiwari and his family started harassing her for dowry and asked her to bring Rs 4 lakh. When she refused to give dowry, they beat her, Kavita told her father Kesari Prasad Tripathi.

In his complaint, Kesari Prasad alleged that on August 11, 2013, his daughter was beaten to death. Police registered a case based on the complaint and filed a charge sheet in the court, the government counsel said.

After hearing both parties, the court found Ashok Kumar Tiwari guilty of murder, sentenced him to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on him.

The court acquitted the other accused due to lack of evidence, the lawyer said.