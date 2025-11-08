UP man gets life imprisonment for killing wife, roaming around village with severed head

Barabanki(UP), Nov 8 (PTI) A court here has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing his wife last year. The convict had roamed around the village with his wife's severed head in his hand.

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the convict.

According to District Government Counsel (Criminal) Amit Awasthi, the verdict was delivered on Friday by Sessions Judge Pratima Srivastava.

The incident took place in Bhooliganj village under the Masouli police station limits.

On February 16 last year, Lal Bahadur complained to the Fatehpur police station that his daughter was killed by Anil Kumar of Basara village by slitting her throat with a cleaver, and then he roamed the village carrying her head and the weapon, the counsel said.

The couple had two children.

"The complainant alleged that Anil Kumar frequently harassed Vandana, levelling various accusations against her," the counsel added.