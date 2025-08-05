UP: Man gets life imprisonment for murder within five months in Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr, Aug 5 (PTI) A court in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr on Tuesday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for the murder of a 23-year-old helmet vendor, delivering the verdict within just four months and 20 days of the crime.

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge-3, Varun Mohit Nigam also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the accused, the lawyer said.

According to Additional Public Prosecutor (Criminal) Vijay Kumar Sharma, the incident involved Akash and Rahul, both residents of Nagla Roomi village in the Khurja Nagar police station limits. The two worked together selling helmets in Delhi. A dispute between them led to animosity, with Rahul allegedly harbouring a grudge against Akash.

On the evening of March 15, Rahul allegedly called Akash to meet him at Shahpur Morh and took him on a motorcycle ride towards Gothni village.

Akash's cousin Amit witnessed the two leaving together.

Later that night, in a forested area near Gothni, Rahul fatally struck Akash on the head with a sharp weapon, the lawyer said.

The case was tried over the past four months and the court pronounced the sentence on Tuesday, convicting Rahul of murder and sentencing him to life imprisonment along with a Rs 25,000 fine, he added. PTI COR KIS NB