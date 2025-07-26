UP: Man gets life imprisonment for murdering his mother

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 26 (PTI) A local court here sentenced a man to life imprisonment for murdering his mother over financial issues.

"Additional District Sessions Judge Ravikant found the accused, Jogendra, guilty of murder and sentenced him to life imprisonment," Government Counsel Ashish Tyagi told PTI on Saturday.

The incident occurred on December 9, 2023, in Dhindawli village, under the Titawi Police Station, when Jogendra murdered his mother with a spade after she refused to give him money, Tyagi stated.

Subsequently, the police registered a case in the matter and filed a chargesheet against Jogendra.