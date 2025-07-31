UP: Man gets life imprisonment for raping minor girl

Firozabad (UP), Jul 31 (PTI) A fast track court in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping an eight-year-old girl last month.

Special Judge Fast Track Court Mumtaj Ali on Wednesday convicted Kaushal for raping the girl and sentenced him to life term in jail.

The court also awarded a seven-year sentence each to Kaushal's father Arjun Singh, mother Radha and brother Manish for helping the convict.

The incident took place in a village in Narkhi police station area on Jun 18 when the girl was visiting her maternal grandmother's place. Kaushal took her to his home, where he rape the minor girl.

He later killed the girl and buried her body under the bricks, Additional SP Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Thursday.

Later, an FIR was lodged by the victim's family against Kaushal, Arjun, Radha and Manish in this regard and the body was also recovered. The accused were arrested and sent to jail.

The trial lasted 25 days during which nine witnesses and evidence were presented before the court, the officer said. PTI COR ABN NB