UP man gets life imprisonment for raping minor girl in Maharajganj

Maharajganj (UP), Nov 3 (PTI) A POCSO court here on Friday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping a 15-year-old girl three years ago, a senior official said.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on the convict Monu Sahni.

Additional Sessions Special Judge Vinay Kumar Singh convicted Monu Sahni for abducting and raping the minor girl who lived with her maternal grandmother in a village of this district.

According to prosecution, the incident took place in July 20 2020 when Sahni barged into the girl's house, lured her away and raped the girl.

The girl's maternal grandmother had filed a complaint against him after which a case was lodged against Sahni under sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage), 376 (rape), Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and SC/ST Act. The charge sheet was submitted in the court after police investigation, Superintendent of Police Kaustubh said.

Based on the evidence presented by Special Public Prosecutor Vinod Kumar Singh, the court found Sahni, a resident of Gorakhpur, guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000, the SP added. PTI COR SAB RPA