UP: Man gets life sentence for killing minor girl

Bhadohi (UP), Oct 27 (PTI) A court here on Friday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing a minor girl.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Madhu Dogra convicted Arvind Vishwakarma alias Panchu (19) for shooting dead a 16-year-old girl in Meenapur and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on him, Special Public Prosecutor Ashwini Kumar Mishra said.

According to police, the minor was shot in the head at point-blank range by Vishwakarma in January when she was returning home with her cousin.

After completing their investigation of the case, police submitted a charge sheet to the court. PTI COR CDN NB