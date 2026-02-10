UP: Man gets life sentence for killing schoolgirl, displaying corpse around village

Balrampur (UP), Feb 10 (PTI) A court here on Tuesday sentenced a 19-year-old man to life imprisonment for brutally murdering a 15-year-old schoolgirl and carrying her body on his shoulder through the village.

District Government Counsel Kuldeep Singh said the incident took place on December 14, 2024, in Samda village under Dehat police station limits.

The accused, Dharampal Chauhan, dragged the girl off her bicycle while she was on her way to school and slit her throat with a knife, killing her on the spot.

He then placed the body on his shoulder and walked around the village, shocking residents. Several girls who were heading to school witnessed the gruesome scene and were left terrified, Singh said.

The accused liked the girl, but she did not reciprocate to his feelings which irked him, the lawyer said.

The victim's brother, Harish Chauhan, lodged an FIR at Dehat police station following the incident.

During the trial, the prosecution examined nine witnesses. After considering the statements and evidence on record, District Judge Utkarsh Chaturvedi convicted Dharampal Chauhan and sentenced him life imprisonment.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on the convict, the counsel added.