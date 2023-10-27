UP: Man gets life sentence for killing woman he eloped with

Shahjahanpur (UP), Oct 27 (PTI) A local court here sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing a woman he eloped with in 2016.

Advertisment

The court of Additional District judge Pankaj Kumar Srivastav convicted Taslim for killing Soni Devi and imposed a fine of Rs 3.20 lakh on him, Additional District Government Counsel Sripal Verma said.

In October 2016, Taslim eloped with 18-year-old Soni after luring her. A few weeks later, police arrested him and recovered the woman’s body from a field, Verma said.

Taslim later confessed that he killed Soni after hitting her with an iron rod, he said. PTI COR CDN NB