UP: Man gets life sentence for murdering rice trader, disposing of body

Bhadohi (UP) Jan 17 (PTI) A court here on Saturday convicted a man of murdering a rice trader over a payment dispute and disposing of his body in a well, and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

Assistant District Government Counsel Pravesh Tiwari said Additional Sessions Judge (Fast Track) Pushpa Singh found Pradeep Kumar Dubey, alias Sintu, guilty, also imposing a fine of Rs 62,000.

Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik said the incident took place on January 16 under Aurai police station limits. Rice trader Shiv Kumar Gupta (55) had sold rice worth Rs 29.60 lakh to Pradeep Kumar Dubey (42) -- resident of Mirzamurad in Varanasi -- and received only Rs 4.50 lakh in advance.

Manglik said Dubey, along with three accomplices, lured Gupta to a place in Aurai area and shot him dead before dumping his body in an isolated well in Chilh police station area of Mirzapur district. The body was recovered by police on January 17.

A case of murder was registered against Dubey by Gupta's nephew, Pawan Kumar Gupta, and he was sent to jail and a chargesheet was later filed in court.

Tiwari said after hearing arguments and examining evidence, the fast track court convicted Dubey for the murder and concealment of the body, cancelling his bail and sentencing him to life imprisonment, along with the fine. PTI COR CDN ARB ARB