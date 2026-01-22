UP man gets life sentence for raping 7-year-old in 2022

Jhansi (UP), Jan 22 (PTI) A local court here on Thursday sentenced a 35-year-old man to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh for raping a seven-year-old girl in the Uldan area.

Special Public Prosecutor Vijay Singh Kushwaha said the convict, Ravindra Ahirwar of Haati village, lured the girl to a dilapidated house nearby on the pretext of giving her food while she was playing alone at home in the afternoon of November 17, 2022.

The victim's mother had gone to work in the fields that day. When she returned around 4 pm, she saw Ravindra and found her daughter, who revealed to her that she had been raped, Kushwaha said.

The police arrested Ravindra after registering a case under section 376 of the IPC and 5/6 of the POCSO Act.

After the trial, Special POCSO Judge Mohammad Neyaz Ahmad Ansari convicted him and awarded life imprisonment under the POCSO Act.

The entire fine amount has been ordered to be paid to the victim for her rehabilitation, Kushwaha said. PTI COR ABN APL APL