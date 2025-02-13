UP: Man gets life sentence for raping, killing young girl

Ballia: A court here has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping and killing an 18-year-old girl.

Additional Sessions Judge Gyan Prakash Tripathi on Wednesday convicted Anchal Rajbhar and imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on him.

The dead body of the girl was recovered from a pond in Ubhaon area about three years ago after which her father lodged and FIR against unidentified person at Ubhaon Police Station.

During an investigation, the police discovered that had Rajbhar raped and killed the girl. Following this, he was arrested, police said.