UP man gets life sentence for raping minor

Mainpuri (UP), Dec 25 (PTI) A court here has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping a five-year-old girl, a government counsel said.

The man was also fined Rs 50,000, which will be paid to the victim, counsel Abhishek Gupta said.

"The incident occurred on July 23, 2024, in Dannahar police station area. The victim was alone at home when Pinku alias Yogendra entered the house and raped her," said Gupta.

Police registered an FIR based on the mother's complaint and subsequently filed a chargesheet against the accused.

"After hearing arguments from both the prosecution and the defence, Special Judge POCSO Act Jitendra Misra convicted Yogendra and pronounced the life sentence and imposed the fine on Tuesday," said Gupta. PTI COR CDN RHL