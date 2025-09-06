UP man gets life sentence for raping minor girl

Deoria (UP), Sep 5 (PTI) A local court here sentenced a man to life imprisonment on Friday after convicting him for rape of a minor girl nine years ago.

Special Public Prosecutor Vipin Bihari Mishra said, "The court of Special Judge Virendra Singh found the accused Giriraj Tiwari guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment. He was also ordered to pay a fine of Rs 21,000." Mishra said the incident took place on May 29, 2016. Giriraj Tiwari, resident of a village in the Bhaluwani area, lured a 12-year-old girl who was playing at her doorstep by offering Rs 100 and then raped her.

The victim's mother filed a case at the Bhaluwani police station.

After reviewing arguments and evidence from both the sides, the court found the accused guilty of rape, intimidation, and offences under the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, leading to his sentence, Mishra said. PTI COR CDN RUK RUK