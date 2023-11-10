UP: Man gets life term for abducting, killing minor in 2014

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 10 (PTI) A court here on Friday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for kidnapping and killing a nine-year-old boy in 2014.

The court of Additional District Session Judge Majul Bhalotya convicted Vipin for abducting and killing Anas and also imposed a fine of Rs 2.2 lakh on him, government counsel Narender Sharma said.

According to police, the incident occurred in December 2014 when Vipin and Azad kidnapped the minor and demanded a ransom of Rs 10 Lakh.

Police later recovered the body of the minor and lodged an FIR regarding the matter.

Azad, who was out on bail, went absconding on November 6, police said. The court has issued a non-bailable warrant against him. PTI COR CDN NB