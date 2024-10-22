UP: Man gets life term for abducting, raping five-year-old girl

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 22 (PTI) A special POCSO court here on Tuesday sentenced a 30-year-old man to life imprisonment after he was convicted of abducting and raping a five-year-old girl in 2019, a lawyer said.

Special judge Anjani Kumar Singh has also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on the accused, Fahim alias Fahimuddin, holding him guilty under IPC sections 363 (missing) and 376 (rape) and under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act.

"The incident took place in the Meerapur police station area in March 2019 when the five-year-old girl was found bleeding with injuries to her private parts. She was rushed to a hospital in a serious condition," special government lawyer Vinay Kumar Arora told PTI.

Later the family approached the local police and a case was registered against the unidentified accused, he said.

During questioning, the name of the accused, who was known to the family, cropped up. He had lured the girl to an isolated spot on some pretext after which he forced himself on her, the lawyer said.

The accused was arrested and had been in jail since then, he added. PTI COR KIS RT RT