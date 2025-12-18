UP: Man gets life term for abducting, raping minor in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Dec 18 (PTI) A local court on Thursday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for abducting and raping a 16-year-old girl in 2023, officials said.

"Special POCSO Judge Manjula Bhalotia convicted the accused and also imposed a fine of Rs 53,000 on him after holding him guilty of kidnapping and rape," government counsel Pradeep Balyan told reporters.

Balyan said the convict abducted the girl from her house under the Kotwali limits in July 2023, raped her and threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed her ordeal to anyone.

The victim, however, informed her family members about the incident, who lodged a police complaint.