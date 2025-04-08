UP: Man gets life term for kidnapping, killing 7-year-old

Bulandshahr (UP), Apr 7 (PTI) A local court on Monday convicted a man and sentenced him to life imprisonment for kidnapping and killing a seven-year-old in 2023, a lawyer said.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Khurja-Bulandshahar Dilip Kumar Sachan also imposed a fine of Rs 72,000 on the convict, Alok alias Arunchand, he said.

Prosecutor Sanjeev Kumar said Arunchand was a labourer working for the child's father and living in their house.

In June 2023, Rajesh Chauhan, a resident of Jahanpur village, reported that Arunchand who had been working on his farm for the last few days had kidnapped his seven-year-old son.

A case was registered at Arania police station in the matter and Arunchand was arrested during an encounter later in the month.

During interrogation, Arunchand told police that he kidnapped the child to demand ransom but later took him to a millet field in Chandaus village in Aligarh district the same day and killed him.

On Monday the judge held Arunchand guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment, the prosecutor added.