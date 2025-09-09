UP man gets life term for killing 10-year-old nephew

Bhadohi (UP), Sep 9 (PTI) A court here has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing his 10-year-old nephew by slitting his throat, officials said on Tuesday.

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Pushpa Singh also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on Rohit Pandey.

Additional District Government Advocate Vinay Bind said the case pertained to Berwa Paharpur village under Koirouna police station limits, where on December 11, 2024, Krishna Pandey (10) was killed with a sharp-edged knife.

Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik said Rohit Pandey, Krishna's uncle, was addicted to alcohol and had been repeatedly scolded by his elder brother Rahul Pandey for his drinking habits.

On the evening of December 11, Rohit, in an inebriated condition, attacked his elder brother's son, Krishna, with a knife, leaving him critically injured. The child was rushed to the trauma centre in Varanasi, where he succumbed to injuries, the SP said.

Following a complaint lodged by Rahul Pandey, a case was registered under relevant sections, and the accused was arrested. A chargesheet was later filed in court.

After hearing both sides and examining the evidence, the judge on Tuesday convicted Rohit Pandey and sentenced him to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 25,000, Advocate Bind said.