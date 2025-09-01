UP: Man gets life term for killing 16-year-old over payment dispute at chaat shop

Sonbhadra (UP), Sep 1 (PTI) A court here on Monday sentenced a 19-year-old man to life imprisonment for killing his 16-year-old cousin during a dispute over payment at a 'chaat' shop three years ago, a lawyer said.

Additional Sessions Judge Jitendra Kumar Dwivedi convicted Dinesh Gupta and ordered a fine of Rs 20,000.

Government counsel Vinod Kumar Pathak said Sonu Gupta said police received a complaint on June 8, 2022 that the complainant's younger brother, Avinash Gupta, was assaulted by their cousin Dinesh Gupta.

According to the complaint, Dinesh ate 'chaat' at Avinash's shop on Doria Road and tried to leave without paying. When Avinash demanded payment, Dinesh allegedly abused and threatened him.

Later around 8 pm, as Avinash was returning from his shop, Dinesh attacked him with his mother's crutch, inflicting serious injuries.

Avinash was rushed to the district hospital where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case, conducted an investigation, and filed a chargesheet against Dinesh.