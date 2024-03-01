UP man gets life term for molesting 16-yr-old girl

Mathura (UP), Mar 1 (PTI) A court here on Friday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for molesting a teenager over nine months ago, a government counsel said.

The court of Special Judge (POCSO) Ram Kishore convicted Nehna alias Lokesh in a molestation case of a 16-year-old girl, Special District Government Counsel (DGC) Alka Upmanyu said.

The bench awarded the convict life imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 30,000 on him, Upmanyu said.

Two other accused in the case are minors and their case is being taken up in juvenile court, the counsel said.

Nehna molested the teenager in May, 2023 and even threatened to kill her if she disclosed the incident to anyone, she said.

"The man also threatened to kill the father of the victim when he went to his home to complain about the incident," Arya said.

After the matter was reported to the police, a case was lodged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. PTI COR CDN RPA