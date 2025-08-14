UP: Man gets life term for raping, killing 6-year-old girl

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Aug 14 (PTI) A court in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar on Thursday awarded life imprisonment to a man for raping and killing a six-year-old girl.

POCSO Court Special Judge Alka Bharti convicted Manveer (30) and imposed a fine of Rs 90,500 on him.

Government counsel Vikrant Rathi told PTI that the incident took place in Mansurpur area on January 2. The minor girl was playing outside when Manveer took her to his room, raped and strangulated her. He fled from the spot locking his room.

Later, during search the girl's body having injuries in private part was found in the locked room.

An FIR was registered by the family members against Manveer, who was alter arrested by the police. PTI COR ABN NB