UP: Man gets life term for raping minor tenant

Badaun, Aug 22 (PTI) A special court here on Thursday sentenced a man to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him for raping his minor tenant in 2019, a lawyer said.

Special Judge for the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act), Deepak Yadav, pronounced Tejpal Singh guilty of raping the 11-year-old girl, Special Public Prosecutor Pradeep Bharti said.

The court directed that the fine amount be paid to the victim, he said.

"The family was residing in a rental property owned by Singh in the Civil Lines area. Singh was accused of repeatedly molesting the minor and ultimately committing rape on September 30, 2019," according to Bharti.

"The crime was witnessed by Singh's 12-year-old son," the lawyer said, adding that the girl's father lodged a complaint with the police on October 3, 2019, after which an FIR was registered against Singh and he was arrested.

After reviewing the evidence and hearing arguments from both the prosecution and defense, Judge Yadav pronounced the sentence, he added.