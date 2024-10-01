UP man gets life term for raping woman, hiding identity

Bareilly, Oct 1 (PTI) A court here has sentenced a 25-year-old man to life imprisonment, convicting him for raping and threatening a student after falsifying his identity, a lawyer said on Tuesday.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge (Fast Track Court-First) Ravi Kumar Diwakar also sentenced Sabir, the 65-year-old father of the convict, to two years' imprisonment for helping his son in the crime, the lawyer said.

Additional District Government Counsel Digambar Singh Patel said a student pursuing a computer course at a coaching centre here had filed a complaint against Mohammad Alim of hiding his identity and raping her two years ago.

The student alleged that Alim told her his name was Anand and wore a 'kalawa' on his wrist.

According to Patel, on March 13, 2022, Alim performed a ritualistic marriage with her and promised to marry her in a court within 10 days.

Alim then allegedly took her to the room and raped her and also videographed the act, he said.

Later, threatening to make the content public, he took her to a hotel several times and raped her. When she became pregnant, he started avoiding her.

In May 2022, she was forcibly made to undergo an abortion, the lawyer said.

The student alleged that she later came to know that Anand's real name was Mohammad Alim. She also alleged that Alim's family tried to convert her for marriage.

Judge Diwakar on Monday convicted Alim and sentenced him to life imprisonment and imposed on him a fine of Rs 1 lakh, Patel said. PTI COR KIS VN VN