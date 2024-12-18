UP man gets life term for sexually assaulting 5-year-old boy

Budaun (UP), Dec 18 (PTI) A POCSO court here on Wednesday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting a five-year-old boy.

Special Judge POCSO court Deepak Yadav also slapped a fine of Rs 1.01 lakh on the convict, Special Public Prosecutor (ADGC) Pradeep Bharti said.

The entire amount of the fine has been ordered to be given to the victim for medical treatment and rehabilitation, a government lawyer said.

On May 23 last year, the boy was playing in front of his house in the evening when Ramakant, who was known to the child, came there and took him to a tubewell located outside the village, he said.

The man then sexually assaulted the boy, the lawyer said.

After committing the crime, he left the child in front of his house and fled. When the boy's mother came there, he told narrated the ordeal to her. The police registered the case, started investigation, collected all the evidence and filed a charge sheet against the accused in the court," the lawyer said.

"Today, Special Judge POCSO Act Deepak Yadav, after examining the evidence available on the file and hearing the arguments of the Special Public Prosecutor and the defense lawyer, sentenced the accused Ramakant alias Golu to life imprisonment," Bharti said.

"Along with this, he has also been ordered to pay a fine of Rs 1.01 lakh to the victim," he added. PTI COR KIS NB NB